Southwest Airlines offers on-demand cargo charters

For the first time in its history, Southwest Airlines will offer cargo-only charter flights using its fleet of 737 passenger aircraft, the carrier announced today. Cargo will be shipped in aircraft bellies, while pilots and other Southwest employees will be the only people onboard the charter flights. Southwest’s passenger charter team will provide arrangements for […]

