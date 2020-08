Bert Craus will oversee all inside and field sales for Southwest Cargo as the new director of cargo sales. Craus has worked for Southwest Airlines for over 30 years, serving in various positions. Most recently, he handled the company’s charter business as director of charters. He began his career with Southwest as a ramp agent […]

