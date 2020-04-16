Sun Country to begin Amazon ops this month

Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier Sun Country Air is set to begin flying 737 freighters for Amazon beginning April 23, according to the carrier’s April 14 filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation. The airline is seeking an emergency exemption from the DOT allowing it to cease some of its passenger operations mandated for carriers seeking relief […]

