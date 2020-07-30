Search

Supply chain braces for second wave of COVID-19

Supply chain stakeholders are beginning to brace for impact from an expected second wave of COVID-19.  Data collected by DHL’s Resilience360 platform shows several countries are locking down or tightening restrictions as COVID-19 case numbers have risen in Vietnam, Australia, Spain, Morocco and Colombia and other countries as they see increases in COVID-19 case numbers, […]

