time:matters launches flight to Spain for spare parts

Lufthansa Cargo’s wholly owned subsidiary time:matters, which specializes in time-critical logistics, has expanded its network with the launch of a flight for spare parts from Baden-Baden (FKB) to Madrid (MAD). The new service was developed in cooperation with German express forwarder CB Logistik and relieves some of the airfreight capacity constraints to and from Spain […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe