Turkish Cargo expands UK ops with 747F service

Turkish Cargo Airlines is introducing a once-weekly 747-400 freighter service between London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Istanbul Ataturk Airport (ISL) in September, according to an OAG inforwarding post from general sales and service agent (GSSA) Global Airline Services. The cargo side of Turkish Airlines also publishes the more-than-daily 777 passenger service in its cargo network […]

