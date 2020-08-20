Turkish Cargo’s Turhan Ozen to join Cargo Airport Growth Summit for fireside chat

Air Cargo World is pleased to announce that Turhan Ozen, chief cargo officer at Turkish Airlines, will be speaking at the inaugural Cargo Airport Growth Summit in an exclusive fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Cargo Airport Growth Summit will explore new trends and opportunities in cargo shipping and operations at airports. This premier event will be held virtually on Nov. 17-18, on a digital platform that allows for panels, live discussion and Q&A, as well as one-on-one networking. For more information and the complete conference agenda, visit the conference website here.

Turkish Airlines was ranked at No. 11 among the world’s top cargo carriers in this month’s Freight 50 ranking based on 2019 cargo traffic. The airline is based in Istanbul, where it moved from its prior hub at Istanbul Ataturk Airport (ISL) to the new Istanbul Airport (IST) in 2018, while continuing to maintain some cargo operations at ISL. Istanbul consistently ranks among the largest cargo airports in the world.

Ozen joined Turkish Cargo in 2016, and has more than 30 years’ experience across sales, marketing, business development, logistics and supply chain-related areas.

To register for the Cargo Airport Growth Summit, visit: https://cargoairportgrowthsummit.com/register/

Like This Post