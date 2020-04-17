United all-cargo network expands to 150+ flights per week

What began as primarily ad-hoc charter flights using passenger aircraft in all-cargo operations has expanded for many carriers into full all-cargo networks. United Cargo launched all-cargo operations using its 777 and 787 widebody aircraft on March 19 with up to 40 charters per week, and has expanded to operate more than 150 cargo flights per week — more than 400 total flights since the operations began. United’s cargo network operates […]

