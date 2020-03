United Airlines is utilizing a portion of its large fleet of passenger aircraft to operate cargo charters between U.S. and international hubs due to widespread cancellations of passenger flights around the globe and high cargo demand and rates on most intercontinental routes. The carrier announced plans to operate some of its 777 and 787 widebody […]

