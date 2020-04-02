United Cargo, Southwest adjust operations in response to pandemic

North American carriers United Cargo and Southwest Airlines have each updated their schedules and strategies in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s continued impact on capacity and passenger markets. To support relief efforts, United Cargo, the cargo arm of United Airlines, is leveraging its passenger fleet 777 and 787 aircraft for cargo-only flights. Since the March […]

