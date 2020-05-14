United cleared to use passenger cabin for cargo

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved United’s request to utilize storage areas on passenger decks of its aircraft to move freight. Following the approval, United operated its first trans-Atlantic cargo-only flight with cargo and mail in the passenger cabin of a 777-300ER. While most freight will continue to move in the lowerhold of United’s widebody aircraft, the flight from London (LHR) to Chicago (ORD) carried 4,200 pounds of […]

