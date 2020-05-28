Search

US carriers to begin flying with cargo on seats

Caryn Livingston

Some U.S.-based carriers are planning to transport cargo on seats on the main decks of passenger airplanes soon, following the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) decision last week to partially grant an exemption allowing for the practice. Alaska and Delta airlines both confirmed in mid-May to Air Cargo World that they were seeking FAA approval for […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020