Search

US requires Indian carriers to seek approval before charter ops

Caryn Livingston

The U.S. government accused the Indian government of “engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices with respect to charter air transportation services to and from India,” and has ordered Indian carriers to apply for statements of authorization for charter flights on a case-by-case basis. In practice, the order applies only to Air India, which is currently […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020