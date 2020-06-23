US requires Indian carriers to seek approval before charter ops

The U.S. government accused the Indian government of “engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices with respect to charter air transportation services to and from India,” and has ordered Indian carriers to apply for statements of authorization for charter flights on a case-by-case basis. In practice, the order applies only to Air India, which is currently […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe