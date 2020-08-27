USPS subsidy proposed for cuts ‘absolutely critical’ for Alaskan airfreight

Alaska’s bypass mail program could soon be abandoned on the cutting room floor, but airlines with cargo operations in the state say that would be disastrous for the state’s freight connectivity. Louis DeJoy, the controversial U.S. postmaster general proposed cutting Alaska’s Bypass Mail program during an Aug. 21 Senate hearing on the USPS. The proposal […]

