British carrier Virgin Atlantic on March 22 operated its first ever cargo-only charter in support of efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, despite disruptions across the aviation industry. For the operation, Virgin Atlantic flew a 789 aircraft from London (LHR) to New York (JFK) filled with just under 13.8 tonnes of pharmaceutical and […]

