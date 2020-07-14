Volga-Dnepr Group stabilizes amid pandemic, reorganizes structure and leadership

Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Group (VDG), whose cargo airlines include AirBridgeCargo (ABC), Volga-Dnepr Airlines and Atran, has like many freighter operators found their fortunes lifted in the pandemic landscape of surging airfreight rates and cargo capacity need. Alongside an announcement today of changes to VDG’s board of directors, the company statement stressed the need to “optimize operations, […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe