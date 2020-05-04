[Webinar] Airfreight Operations Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Air Cargo World will hold the second in a series of webinars on Thursday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET to provide an update on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting air cargo demand and capacity across the air cargo industry. This meeting is open to all Air Cargo World premium subscribers.

The meeting will feature Michael Steen, chief commercial officer at Atlas Air Worldwide and president and CEO of Titan Aviation Leasing. During the webinar, Steen will discuss the actions necessary in today’s operations to protect aviation and logistics workers, the overall air cargo market and how Atlas is preparing for future operations.

Key topics will include:

How well cargo capacity is matching demand;

How operators can address current safety needs;

Preparations for thriving in the future despite uncertainty; and

Atlas’ involvement in relief shipments.

The meeting will last about 30 minutes and will allow for Q&A.

Subscribers will receive login information and a link to the Zoom meeting ahead of the webinar.

