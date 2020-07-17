Search

Weekly Wrap: COVID layoffs, e-commerce charters and a regional update [VIDEO]

Caryn Livingston

This week, Air Cargo World launched the layoff tracker, covering air cargo logistics layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been mitigated for now in the United States by federal relief programs, and this week, major cargo handler Swissport announced it had received $170 million in relief funds to support its U.S. payroll. Meanwhile, cross-border […]

