In this episode of the Air Cargo World Weekly Wrap, Publisher JJ Hornblass and Editor Caryn Livingston discuss the major news stories for the week of July 27, 2020. IATA’s June results showed an improvement in cargo traffic from earlier months during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisted by strong traffic in the North American market, where […]

