WorldACD: Freighter airlines ‘had a field day’ in April, but others struggled

The air cargo business diverged wildly in April, with freighter-only operators having “a field day” during the month while combination carriers saw declines in their cargo business and passenger carriers reported even steeper drops, WorldACD said. Globally, volumes declined sharply year over year in April, with chargeable weight down 31.7% from April 2019 and down 22.8% from the prior month. Nevertheless, […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe