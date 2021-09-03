Longtime Air Cargo World publisher Steve Prince passed away on Aug. 20, 2021, according to his obituary.

Prince retired from Air Cargo World in November 2014 after nearly 24 years as publisher to pursue his passion for fishing, and to spend time with his family. He is remembered dearly by his friends in air cargo spanning across the globe.

Prince appreciated the human touch in air cargo and was grateful for the industry connections he had made during his career. “Nobody retires from this industry whose first thought isn’t about the people they have met throughout their career. I cannot help but to first think how lucky I am to have been able to meet so many people and make so many friends around the world,” he said in September 2014, ahead of his retirement.

“All of us at Air Cargo World remember Steve fondly,” said Royal Media CEO and Air Cargo World Publisher JJ Hornblass.

“I was privileged to have worked with him during Royal Media’s acquisition of Air Cargo World in 2014,” Hornblass said. “I was struck by the deep relationships he had with key members of the airfreight community, as well as his commitment to the industry. We have tried to continue building on the foundations he laid. He had this great way of connecting with you, and making you feel at ease. He will be missed. Rest in peace, Steve.”

Prince is survived by his wife, Brenda Prince; daughter, Stephanie Warren, and her husband Jordan Warren; grandchildren, Jackson Warren and Caroline Warren; and a brother, Randy Prince.

His family has set up a fund at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in his honor, accessible here.