Robert Imbriani, executive vice president, international of U.S.-based forwarder Team Worldwide, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming webinar panel discussion, “Forward Thinking: Best practices for freight forwarder success,” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. ET.

In the second installment of Air Cargo World’s 2022 webinar series, airfreight stakeholders will discuss how forwarders are leveraging technology, charter networks and automation to enhance operations and stimulate growth.

Imbriani has served as executive vice president for more than two decades at Team Worldwide, a recognized expert in export and import compliance, logistics as well as international business and finance. His work has been published in trade journals and he has taught at both Baruch College and Pace University in New York.

The webinar’s discussion will be moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh. A live question-and-answer session with attendees will follow the discussion.

