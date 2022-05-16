Harold Elfring, technology and IT systems director at unit load device (ULD) manufacturer ACL Airshop, has joined the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami for the panel discussion, “Staying secure: Advances in ULDs and cargo restraint techniques and technologies,” Tuesday, June 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will equip attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Elfring is responsible for ACL Airshop’s IT projects, systems, infrastructure and innovations, like Bluetooth tracking. With a long history in technology security, Elfring has owned his own internet company and worked with clients including Heineken, Deloitte, ING and other financial services companies in the Netherlands.

ACL Airshop was acquired by infrastructure investment firm Alinda Capital Partners in April 2021 and has 50 locations across the world.

The ACTS panel discussion will explore strategies and technology for improving digital visibility into ULD status, advances in ULD inspection and maintenance and paths to safer operations through better ULD design.

