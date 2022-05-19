Edip Pektas, chief innovation officer at ground handler Alliance Ground International (AGI) and founder of digital air cargo capacity exchange Airblox, has joined the speaker faculty at the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit for the panel “Staying secure: Advances in ULDs and cargo restraint techniques and technologies” on Tuesday, June 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will equip attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

View the ACTS agenda.

Pektas has been at AGI since January, after previously serving as a partner at Inoa Ventures Management and as chief executive at MIC Cargo at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). In January 2021, he founded Airblox, an online marketplace for trading electronic block space agreements (eBSA).

AGI has expanded its operations during the past year with acquisitions of U.S.-based companies including Total Airport Services and Maestro International Cargo, and has increased its cargo capacity with warehouse additions at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Pektas will discuss strategies and technology for improving digital visibility into ULD status, advances in ULD inspection and maintenance, and paths to safer operations through better ULD design during his panel at ACTS.

Learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit and register here.