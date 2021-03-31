Germany-based Cargo.one partnered with Air Canada Cargo as the first North American airline to join its air cargo ebooking platform, allowing freight forwarders access to a booking experience with real-time capacity and quotes. The agreement supports Air Canada’s efforts towards rapid cargo network expansion, such as their entry into e-commerce delivery, by increasing day-to-day efficiency while offering customers online access to connections to and from Europe, Latin America, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, Jason Berry, vice president cargo at […]