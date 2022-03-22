Sebastien Podgorski, cargo digital senior manager at Air Canada Cargo, will join the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami as part of a panel discussion on “The future of digital booking” at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will provide participants with the basis for technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Air Canada Cargo was the first North American airline to join Germany-based cargo.one’s e-booking platform following its 2021 launch. In his role at the airline, Podgorski leads the distribution strategy at Air Canada Cargo and is responsible for integrations with e-booking and other marketplaces, as well as the development of Air Canada Cargo’s suite of APIs.

Among the topics panelists will cover during the session are strategies for application development, real-world examples of initiatives currently in the market, implications for charters and scheduled operations, and the value of digital marketplaces vs. carrier application programming interfaces (APIs).

Learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit and register here.