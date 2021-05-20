Over the past year, green-minded carriers and forwarders, including Air France KLM and Kuehne+Nagel, have accelerated their utilization of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), currently seen as the only viable alternative to conventional jet fuel.

In two weeks, a wide cross-section of air cargo logistics executives from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa will convene to discuss innovation and airfreight opportunity at this year’s virtual presentation of Cargo Facts EMEA, where established airfreight players will join startups in furthering discussions around innovation and sustainability in air cargo.

The aviation sector currently accounts for between 2% and 3% of total CO2 emissions produced by human activity, according to Air France-KLM. Considering the efforts being made to curb emissions in other sectors, inaction in aviation would leave the industry responsible for contributing 22% of CO2 emissions in a few decades, noted the airline group, which on May 18 operated its first long-haul flight using SAF produced in France and derived from used cooking oils.

Air Cargo World’s editor, Caryn Livingston, will moderate a sustainability-focused panel with panelists including GertJan Roelands, SVP of sales and distribution at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo; Marcel Fujike, global head products & development air logistics of Kuehne+Nagel, and Sean Newsum, director, environmental sustainability strategy, global enterprise sustainability of Boeing.

In January, Kuehne+Nagel and Air France-KLM launched SAF-fueled flights between its Amsterdam (AMS) hub and Los Angeles (LAX). In a separate partnership, Kuehne+Nagel has agreed to acquire renewable energy credits from American Airlines that it generates through the use of SAFs.

While SAF technology is available today, Cargo Facts EMEA will also feature an Innovation Spotlight session that will bring startups into the mix and look at new concepts that could further advance the industry’s sustainability goals.

Startups to be featured at the event include:

Universal Hydrogen and HyPoint, two U.S.-based companies developing solutions that will enable carbon-free flight through hydrogen;

Electric freighter developer, U.S.-based Airflow;

Cargo drone developer and operator, Bulgaria-based Dronamics; and

U.S.-based autonomous air infrastructure software developer, Merlin Labs.

The Innovation Spotlight presentations will be available on Wednesday, June 2, starting at 15:30 (UTC+2).

Other sessions will take a deep dive into topics such as European trade, Gulf carrier capacity and opportunities, e-commerce, and the region’s dynamic freighter fleet. This year’s event will also feature a Fireside Chat with Dave Andrew, CEO of ASL Aviation Holdings.

Cargo Facts EMEA, taking place June 2-3 as a virtual experience, is the event for exploring opportunity in the EMEA region. Learn more and register at www.cargofactsemea.com.