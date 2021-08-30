Toshiya Tamada, executive vice president at Japan-based ANA Cargo, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar discussion, “Airfreight’s new digital age: Technology trends in air cargo,” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

The discussion will bring together industry leaders for Air Cargo World’s fourth webinar of 2021, where panelists will consider artificial intelligence and machine learning utilization, tracking and shipment technology, and cost-reduction through automation, among other topics.

Tamada, along with executives from Dimerco Express Group and Qatar Airways, will participate in the panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston, followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View previous webinars in the 2021 series here.