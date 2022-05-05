Laura Drezek, director of IT services for ground operations at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), has joined the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami for the panel discussion “Staying Secure: Advances in ULDs and cargo restraint techniques and technology” on Tuesday, June 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will provide participants with the basis for technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

View the Summit agenda.

In her role, Drezek is the senior IT member overseeing the planning and delivery of all IT services for AAWW’s ground operations and physical security functions. Her responsibilities include development and implementation of application strategies; infrastructure provisioning and operation; and IT-enabled business improvement. Before joining AAWW, Drezek worked on software for inflight entertainment systems, new media, eLearning and business intelligence.

The panel discussion will explore strategies and technology for improving digital visibility into ULD status, advances in ULD inspection and maintenance and paths to safer operations through better ULD design.

Learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit and register here.