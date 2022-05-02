Vitaly Smilianets, founder and CEO at Awery Aviation Software, will join the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami as part of a panel discussion on “The future of digital booking” on Monday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, and aims to provide participants with the basis for improving industry operations through technology.

Awery Aviation Software offers an array of software solutions for cargo airlines, general sales agents (GSAs), cargo handlers and charter brokers, among other operator types. The company also offers an online booking portal, CargoBooking.aero, which competes with booking portals offered directly by larger cargo carriers as well as competitor platforms like WebCargo and cargo.one.

Among the topics panelists will cover during the session are strategies for application development, real-world examples of initiatives currently in the market, implications for charters and scheduled operations, and the value of digital marketplaces versus carrier application programming interfaces (APIs).

