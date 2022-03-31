Sebastien Claerhout, digital transformation manager for cargo & logistics at Brussels Airport Company, owner and manager of Brussels Airport (BRU), will join the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami for a presentation on “Digital records, data management, and the drive for a paperless future” at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will provide participants with the basis for technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

BRU was one of the first airports to form a cargo community, Brucargo, regrouping the various cargo stakeholders to innovate and work together using the data exchange platform BRUCloud. In his role, Claerhout is responsible for rolling out the digitalization process under Brucargo’s digital green lane, as well as digitalizing the current landside processes to provide more insights so stakeholders can improve their forecasts and planning and operate more efficiently.

Among the topics the presentation will cover are the pitfalls and struggles of setting up digital processes, the benefits of adoption for digital systems across a cargo community and how the party taking ownership of similar processes can plan for expanding offerings in the future.

