Bobby Spann, vice president of external affairs at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar panel discussion, “Thinking Outside the Terminal: Cargo Airports of the Future,” on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. ET.

Industry insiders will gather for Air Cargo World’s fifth webinar of 2021 to discuss best practices for supporting cargo growth, handling trends and infrastructure expansion, among other topics.

Spann, along with Nippon Cargo Airlines’ Shawn McWhorter and other industry leaders, will participate in the panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh. The panel will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View previous webinars in the 2021 series here.