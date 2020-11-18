During this tumultuous year, being nimble, reliable and innovative has been more important than ever. Here are some of the ways Delta Cargo is innovating to drive the business and the industry forward.

Digital Solutions

Cargo customers and partners can connect their own operating platforms directly to Delta Cargo using the new Application Program Interface (API). With this connective technology, shopping for flights, viewing current rates, booking and tracking are at your fingertips. Enable your team with API – it’s seamless, secure, free and saves time.

Delta Cargo continues to implement digital solutions that ease and expedite the customer experience. These include partnering with PayCargo, verifying Known Shipper status at booking, connecting our accounts receivable team with e-billing, and more in the works. Deltacargo.com is a hub for customers to access information quickly, find the monthly schedule and latest hours of operation, and inquire about charter flights. To learn more about deltacargo.com functionality, visit Tutorials & Guides.

Business Agility

Delta Cargo has been adding capacity where the industry needs it, committed to supporting the global supply chain and, many times, leading network recovery with cargo-only flights to key markets. Similarly, the charter operation is actively moving critical supplies as needed. For more information about Delta Cargo’s charter operation, contact [email protected] or call 1-800-352-2746.

Reliable Operations

The commitment to customers and supporting your business needs remains. Delta Cargo teams are in sync and laser-focused on operations-driven reliability.

Additionally, Delta Cargo is actively reviewing Pharma capabilities and preparing to fully support the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the time comes.