DHL Express has become the launch customer for the cargo version of the Alice electric aircraft by Seattle-based Eviation, with an order for twelve units. DHL, which expects to take delivery of the aircraft in 2024, told Air Cargo World that it plans to build several Alice feeder networks, initially starting in the U.S., most likely in California. Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay toldAir Cargo World that the cargo derivative of the […]