Katia Axberg, director of global sales and marketing for the central service center at Dimerco Express Group, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar panel discussion, “Airfreight’s new digital age: Technology trends in air cargo,” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

Airfreight industry leaders will gather for the fourth installment in Air Cargo World’s 2021 webinar series to discuss digital adoption, best practices for utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, the value of big data and machine learning for business planning and how to improve efficiency through automation. The discussion, moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston, will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with the panelists.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. Also view our previous webinars in the 2021 series.