David Barker, divisional senior vice president at dnata, will join the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami as part of a panel discussion on “No man’s land: Drones and autonomous flight in air cargo logistics,” at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, and aims to provide participants with the basis for improving industry operations through technology.

Ground services provider dnata has continued to invest in technology to digitize its global operations and improve operational efficiency. In October 2021 the provider launched drone operations at its warehouses at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to monitor inventory, with plans to launch additional drone operations across its global network.

In January dnata also invested roughly $224 million into an automated cargo facility in Amsterdam (AMS) and recently increased its handling capacity at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) with a new facility equipped with a unit load device (ULD) system and other automated features.

The panel discussion will include topics such as applications for drone utilization in and around the airport, alternative use cases, updates on current regulatory initiatives and more.

