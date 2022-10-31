Guillaume Crozier, senior vice president of cargo, United Arab Emirates, at dnata, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming webinar panel discussion, “Dangerous goods in focus: Shoring up air cargo logistics,” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. ET.

In this third installment of Air Cargo World’s 2022 webinar series, airfreight stakeholders will discuss the role of visibility and compliance in dangerous goods (DG) shipment safety and efficiency, challenges in DG transport and the implementation of new technologies, among other topics.

Crozier has been at dnata for more than a decade and was appointed to his current role in December 2021. As senior vice president of cargo, Crozier oversees cargo business in the UAE including at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports. He previously Prior, he handled dnata’s innovation and product development and operational performance management.

Crozier will participate alongside Flexport’s Head of Dangerous Goods Travis Falasco and Geodis’ Senior Manager of Dangerous Goods Torsten Helk in the webinar, which will be moderated by Air Cargo World Senior Associate Editor Ivan De Luce. A live question-and-answer session will take place with attendees following the discussion.

Learn more about the webinar and register here.