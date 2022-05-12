Camilo Garcia Cervera, global vice president of business development at WebCargo by Freightos, will join the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami for the panel “The future of digital booking” at 1:30 p.m. PT on Monday, June 6.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will equip attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Prior to his current role, Cervera served in multiple roles at IAG Cargo, including director of sales, marketing and products, as well as positions at British Airways.

Digital adoption of online booking capabilities has accelerated since early 2020, enabling freight forwarders to secure capacity for shipments. In fact, airfreight bookings made through Freightos’ WebCargo platform increased 351% year over year. Several carriers have added digital booking capabilities during Q1, including Air Canada, American Airlines and Teleport, the logistics venture of Malaysia-based Capital A.

The panel discussion will explore topics that include strategies for application development, implications for charters and own networks, marketplaces versus carrier APIs and more.

