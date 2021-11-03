Wilson Kwong, chief executive at Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl), will participate in next week’s live webinar discussion on “Thinking Outside the Terminal: Cargo Airports of the Future,” scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. ET.

As the fifth webinar in Air Cargo World’s 2021 series, the discussion will bring together leading executives to discuss today’s pressing concerns, including airport congestion, sustainability targets and infrastructure improvements. The discussion will also look to the future of cargo airports as passenger aviation recovers and industry digitalization continues.

Kwong and executives from organizations including Nippon Cargo Airlines and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will take part in the panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh, followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View previous webinars in the 2021 series here.