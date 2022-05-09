Henning Pottharst, product manager of smart solutions at forwarder Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, will be join the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami for the panel “Taking advantage of geo-location technology” on Tuesday, June 7, at 11:15 a.m. PT.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will provide attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Pottharst is currently responsible for global management and development of the Smart Solution product family, which he initially developed eight years ago. He previously held various positions at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics for more than 16 years, including in supply chain management.

The panel discussion will explore topics that include shipment visibility with the launch of new aircraft, applications for cold chain logistics success and how best to leverage available data.

