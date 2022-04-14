In this episode of “On Air with Air Cargo World,” Editor Caryn Livingston speaks with Steve Magirias, CEO of cargo drone developer and operator Drone Delivery Canada (DDC), about his plans for the company in his new role, the upcoming launches of the Canary and Condor drones and the regulatory landscape for drone operations. DDC’s […]
