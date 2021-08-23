Faisal Karamat, vice president of cargo customer experience at Qatar Airways, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar, “Airfreight’s new digital age: Technology trends in air cargo,” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

Industry insiders will gather for Air Cargo World’s fourth webinar of 2021 to consider the state of digitalization within the airfreight industry. Panelists will discuss technology investment, artificial intelligence and machine learning, improving efficiency through automation and other tech-related topics.

Karamat, along with Dimerco’s Axberg, will take part in the discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston. The panel will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View the previous webinar in the 2021 series here.