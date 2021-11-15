The sixth and final installment in Air Cargo World’s 2021 webinar series, “Keeping your cool: Perishable and pharma air cargo in the capacity crunch,” is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. ET.

The webinar will include a live panel discussion on improving cool-chain offerings to prevent temperature excursions, technology investments, and how operators are preparing for growth in pharma and perishable shipments. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the panelists.

The following topics will be highlighted:

The capacity shortage impact on perishable and pharma cargo;

The state of airfreight’s cool chain infrastructure in 2021;

Prioritizing cool chain investments and training; and

Modal balances of pharma cargo.

Register or learn more about the free webinar. Watch Air Cargo World’s previous webinar on cargo airport innovation here.