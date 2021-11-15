The sixth and final installment in Air Cargo World’s 2021 webinar series, “Keeping your cool: Perishable and pharma air cargo in the capacity crunch,” is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. ET.
The webinar will include a live panel discussion on improving cool-chain offerings to prevent temperature excursions, technology investments, and how operators are preparing for growth in pharma and perishable shipments. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the panelists.
The following topics will be highlighted:
- The capacity shortage impact on perishable and pharma cargo;
- The state of airfreight’s cool chain infrastructure in 2021;
- Prioritizing cool chain investments and training; and
- Modal balances of pharma cargo.
Register or learn more about the free webinar. Watch Air Cargo World’s previous webinar on cargo airport innovation here.