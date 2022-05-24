Jana Schebera, regional director of west coast USA and global lead, customer decarbonization solutions for forwarder Rhenus Logistics, will join the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit as a speaker on “Sustainability technology and implications” on Tuesday, June 7, at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will equip attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

View the ACTS agenda.

Schebera manages the west coast region of Rhenus Logistics USA in addition to working on the Rhenus Global Sustainability Team as the global lead for customer decarbonization solutions. She has previously served as the director of customer solutions at freight forwarder JAS Worldwide and was managing director of Hong Kong and South China for Rhenus Logistics.

Rhenus has been bolstering its operational footprint and recently expanded in the Americas, opening its regional headquarters in Miami in 2020. The forwarder committed to achieving 100% carbon neutral status by 2030, and in 2019 introduced an air freight carbon dioxide reduction program, Rhegreen.

During the panel discussion, Schebera will engage with fellow panelists on topics such as balancing sustainability with client needs, digital tracking of carbon emissions and initiatives and procurement strategy for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit and register here.