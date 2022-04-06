Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of Capital A’s logistics venture Teleport, will be featured in a fireside chat at the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, June 6, in Miami.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 in Miami. This brand new event will provide participants with the basis for technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

As the CEO of Teleport, Chareonwongsak spearheaded the transformation of the cargo and logistics arm of Capital A — formerly AirAsia Group — from a legacy business into a digital venture. From 2012 to 2016, Chareonwongsak served as AirAsia group head of business development, based in Jakarta and later in Kuala Lumpur. During that time, he worked to set up airlines in India with Tata Group and in Japan with Rakuten Inc., as well as joint ventures in training, ground handling and leasing. He also handled mergers and acquisitions covering organizations in Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and India.

In August 2016, Chareonwongsak was tapped to be AirAsia’s regional chief operating officer, where he led the successful turnaround of AirAsia Philippines.

During the fireside chat, he will share his expertise and insights at a pivotal moment for digitalization in airfreight logistics.

For its part, Teleport last month announced plans to go live on Freightos’ WebCargo platform for customers in several of its major Asia-Pacific markets. Teleport also this year moved to utilize belly space in one-third of AirAsia X’s A330-300 fleet for cargo operations throughout the Asia Pacific region and has boosted its cargo capacity with similar agreements this year and in 2021.

Listen to the “On Air with Air Cargo World” podcast with Chareonwongsak for more on the use of technology to optimize cargo loads across the fleets of AirAsia and Teleport’s other airline partners and the current and expected growth trajectory for e-commerce in Southeast Asia.

