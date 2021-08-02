Bob Rogers, vice president and treasurer for industry group ULD Care, will join this week’s Air Cargo World live webinar panel discussion, “Spotlight on ULDS: Blueprints for container best practices,” on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. ET.

Freight forwarders, industry groups, handlers and express providers will gather for Air Cargo World’s third webinar of 2021. Panelists will discuss ULD best practices, market strategies and digitalization advancements regarding ULD movement, container damage prevention, storage and other topics.

Rogers will join executives from dnata, DSV Panalpina and UPS in a panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston, followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View previous webinars in the 2021 series here.