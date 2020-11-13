Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, United Cargo has supported a variety of customers within the healthcare industry for over ten years. Three key solutions – TempControl, LifeGuard and QuickPak – protect the integrity of vital shipments such as precision medicine, pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical equipment and vaccines. By utilizing processes like temperature monitoring, thermodynamic management, and priority boarding and handling, United Cargo gives customers the peace of mind that their shipments will be protected throughout their journey.

With the global demand for tailored pharmaceutical solutions at an all-time high, we’ve made investments to help ensure we provide the most reliable air cargo options for cold chain shipping. We partner with state-of-the-art temperature-controlled shipping container providers to ensure we have options that meet our customers’ ever-changing needs. With over 15 different container options, we are able to support a variety of temperature needs whether ambient, cool or frozen.

“Providing safe air cargo transport for essential shipments has been a top priority since the pandemic began. While the entire air cargo industry has had its challenges, I’m proud of how United Cargo has adapted and thrived despite a significant reduction in network capacity and supply,” said United Cargo President Jan Krems. “We remain committed to helping our customers make it through the pandemic, as well as to doing everything we can to be prepared for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution when the time comes.”

Our entire team continues to prioritize moving critical shipments as part of our commitment to supporting the global supply chain. We’ve assembled a COVID Vaccine Readiness Task Force to ensure we have the right people in place and are preparing our airports as we get ready for the industry-wide effort that comes next.

In cooperation with our partners all over the world, United Cargo has helped transport nearly 190 million pounds of medical supplies to aid in the fight against COVID-19, using a combination of cargo-only flights and passenger flig­hts. To date, United Cargo has operated more than 7,700 cargo-only flights and has transported more than 265 million pounds of cargo worldwide on those flights.