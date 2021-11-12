In the fifth session of Air Cargo World’s 2021 webinar series, panelists discuss “Thinking outside the terminal: Cargo airports of the future.” Panelists include Wilson Kwong, chief executive at Hactl; Shawn McWhorter, president, NCA Americas at Nippon Cargo Airlines; Bobby Spann, vice president of external affairs at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG); and Anne Marie van Hemert, senior manager, aviation business development at Schiphol Airport (AMS). Session topics included:

Best practices for nurturing cargo while rebuilding passenger aviation;

Justifying on-airport innovation and automation; and

Getting handling right for the next wave of growth.