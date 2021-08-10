In the third session in Air Cargo World‘s 2021 webinar series, panelists Randy Chappell, global manager, ULD at UPS and ULD board chair at IATA; Guillaume Crozier, divisional VP, operations & product development at dnata; Niels Larsen, president at DSV Air/Sea North America; and Bob Rogers, vice president & treasurer at ULD Care, discuss “Spotlight on ULDs: Blueprints for container best practices.” Session topics included:

Carrier and forwarder approaches to improving the bottom line through better container management

The business case for better ULD technology: lighter, cooler, and more visible

Keeping on top of container shortages and imbalances

Strategies for minimizing container losses and damages