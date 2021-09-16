In the fourth session of Air Cargo World’s 2021 webinar series, panelists discuss “Airfreight’s new digital age: Technology trends in air cargo.” Panelists include Katia Axberg, director, global sales and marketing for the central service center at Dimerco Express Group; Faisal Karamat, vice president, customer experience at Qatar Airways Cargo; and Toshiya Tamada, executive vice president of global marketing and sales at ANA Cargo. Session topics included:

Evolution of 3PLs and freight forwarders into 4PLs;

Planning with big data during a departure from historical operations; and

Cost-reduction through automation.